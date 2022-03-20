DAVIS, Donald Arthur, 91, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with our Lord March 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Emma Davis; and is survived by his wife of 36 years, Nancy F. Davis; two sons, Robert Scott Davis (Roberta) of Toano, Va. and Richard Davis (MaryBeth) of Powhatan, Va.; two daughters, Patricia Bonevac (James) of Charlotte, N.C., Sharon Davis (Philip) of Midlothian, Va.; stepson, Randall Johnson of North Chesterfield, Va.; stepdaughter, Susan Toney (Trey) of Midlothian, Va.; two sisters, Arlene Osborne of Blue Bell, Pa. and Margaret Davis of Lewes, Del.; and six grandchildren, Stephen, Claire, Katie, Jacquelyn, Abie and Andrew. Mr. Davis is retired from Bethlehem Steel Company and was a Navy Veteran, who served on the U.S.S. Wisconsin Battleship during the Korean War. He loved traveling, sailing and most of all, he loved his family. He was a wonderful family man and to all who knew him; he will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral