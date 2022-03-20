Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Donald Arthur Davis
DAVIS, Donald Arthur, 91, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with our Lord March 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Emma Davis; and is survived by his wife of 36 years, Nancy F. Davis; two sons, Robert Scott Davis (Roberta) of Toano, Va. and Richard Davis (MaryBeth) of Powhatan, Va.; two daughters, Patricia Bonevac (James) of Charlotte, N.C., Sharon Davis (Philip) of Midlothian, Va.; stepson, Randall Johnson of North Chesterfield, Va.; stepdaughter, Susan Toney (Trey) of Midlothian, Va.; two sisters, Arlene Osborne of Blue Bell, Pa. and Margaret Davis of Lewes, Del.; and six grandchildren, Stephen, Claire, Katie, Jacquelyn, Abie and Andrew. Mr. Davis is retired from Bethlehem Steel Company and was a Navy Veteran, who served on the U.S.S. Wisconsin Battleship during the Korean War. He loved traveling, sailing and most of all, he loved his family. He was a wonderful family man and to all who knew him; he will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral

homehuguenot.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
