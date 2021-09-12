DEPRIEST, Donald, 47, of Chesterfield, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021. Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Zelly Randall. He is survived by his father, Donald N. DePriest; children, Isaiah, Brea, Donnia, Braedon, Deja and DeJean; beloved partner, Sandy Rigsby; his sister, Lisa Alcaire; two brothers, Sylvester DePriest and Michael Randall Jr; and stepfather, Michael Randall. He was a devoted father, partner and he loved being a Popa. Donald enjoyed fishing and was a long-time employee of Richmond Marine Center. A memorial will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 17, at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. Online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.