Donald DePriest
DEPRIEST, Donald, 47, of Chesterfield, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021. Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Zelly Randall. He is survived by his father, Donald N. DePriest; children, Isaiah, Brea, Donnia, Braedon, Deja and DeJean; beloved partner, Sandy Rigsby; his sister, Lisa Alcaire; two brothers, Sylvester DePriest and Michael Randall Jr; and stepfather, Michael Randall. He was a devoted father, partner and he loved being a Popa. Donald enjoyed fishing and was a long-time employee of Richmond Marine Center. A memorial will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 17, at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. Online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Memorial service
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was sorry to hear of the passing of Donald, I will be praying for the family. Rest in peace. Your cousin, Linda
Linda DePriest Parham
Family
September 12, 2021
