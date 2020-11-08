STEEBER, Donald Edgar, departed this life on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born on June 23, 1933, in Summit, New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle Evelyn Loder Steeber and Albert Frank Steeber; as well as two brothers, Arthur Hamilton Steeber and Robert Allen Steeber; a grandson, Michael Richards Clements; and a great-granddaughter, Eliana Meeks. He is survived by his adored wife of 20 years, Lois Hurst Zakaib Steeber; his beloved children, Robin Townley Steeber-Powers, Allen Frank Steeber and Heidi Steeber Clements; as well as son-in-law, Michael Luck Clements; and daughter-in-law, Jayne Meeks Steeber. He also reveled in his three stepsons, Edward Otman Zakaib, John Salem Zakaib, M..D and his wife, Amy Sue Payne Zakaib and Charles Addison Zakaib and his wife, Mary Blair Dunton Zakaib. Mr. Steeber is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Matthew William Powers, Kara Whitney-Steeber, Joel Richard Meeks, Shelly Davis Janse Van Rensburg, Taylor Allen Clements, Courtney Steeber Clements, Edward Perry Maxwell Zakaib, Marian Addison Osborne Zakaib, Samuel Duncan Zakaib, Charles Salem Zakaib, Gabriel Dunton Zakaib, Isabella Blair Zakaib; and great-grandchildren, Reyna Liana Meeks, Greer Patricia Meeks, Alice Harper Janse Van Rensburg and Kamden William Filkins. Mr. Steeber received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Lehigh University in June of 1955, with a "Distinguished Military Graduate" designation. He was a member and president during his junior and senior years of the Theta Delta Chi social fraternity and held several undergraduate positions in the national fraternal organization while at Lehigh. As a part of one senior engineering project at Lehigh, he received a National Honorable Mention Award for his design of "An All Welded Prefabricated Steel Swimming Pool." Upon graduation, Don was employed by American Bridge–a division of US Steel Corporation. Mr. Steeber was a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Retired). After his U.S. Army active duty, he worked for the Esther Williams Swimming Pool Company. While there, he developed the basic design for what today is the valve used on most swimming pool filter tanks. In 1961, he and his brother, Robert took over the family businesses: Portable Light Co. Inc. and Sireno Signal Manufacturing Company in New York City, where Don designed and developed the first electronically controlled Marine search light, and was the first to put strobe lighting in first responder emergency vehicles. The business was sold in 1969 to IT&T. Following his love of tennis, he then built, owned and operated an indoor tennis club for eight years. In 1977, he joined the faculty at The Steward School in Richmond, Virginia, where he taught mathematics and economics, coached soccer and field hockey and served as Athletic Director. In 1981, Mr. Steeber and his son, Allen founded their company, Steeber & Father Co., Inc., General Contractors, which they managed together building custom homes and major additions in the Richmond area for 33 years. Upon retirement, they sold the company in 2014. Mr. Steeber was a great lover of classical music and was an active and supporting member of the Board of Trustees of The Steward School, the Richmond Ballet, The Virginia Opera, Lyric Opera Virginia and the Richmond Symphony. He was a member of The Commonwealth Club in Richmond and Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville. Mr. Steeber was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Goochland, at the time of his death. A funeral service for Don will be held on November 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the family grave site in Hollywood Cemetery, with Rev. David May of St. Mary's Episcopal Church officiating. All are invited. It was his wish that in lieu of flowers, friends consider making a donation to the charity of their own choice.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.