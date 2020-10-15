We were so sorry to hear of Don's passing. We remember him well from Sitter&Barfoot. He was Bobby's tablemate. Don was always so pleasant and talked about his family and especially his loving wife. Then I found out that he and Judy were living in Summerhill near my good friend, Ruth Morgan. Sending you love and prayers. Judy. Hold on to those good memories.

Bob and Barrie Schreck October 14, 2020