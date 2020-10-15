DYER, Donald Ernest, 78, formerly of So. Portland, Maine, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, after a courageous struggle with Parkinson's. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Dyer and Phyllis Mains Dyer; and his brother, James.
Left to cherish Don's memory are his wife, Judy Catler Dyer of Richmond, Va.; son, Jonathan (Tammy) of Farmingdale, Maine; daughter, Lauren Campbell (Steve) of Deerfield, N.H.; granddaughter, Ashley Theriault of So. Portland, Maine; and four great-grandsons.
A memorial service will be held next year in Maine. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. The family wishes to thank the staff at Sitter and Barfoot Veteran's Care Center and Legacy Hospice for their care. Online guest book is available at https://affinityfuneralservice.com/obituaries/donald-e-dyer/
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.