Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Ernest Dyer
DYER, Donald Ernest, 78, formerly of So. Portland, Maine, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, after a courageous struggle with Parkinson's. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Dyer and Phyllis Mains Dyer; and his brother, James.

Left to cherish Don's memory are his wife, Judy Catler Dyer of Richmond, Va.; son, Jonathan (Tammy) of Farmingdale, Maine; daughter, Lauren Campbell (Steve) of Deerfield, N.H.; granddaughter, Ashley Theriault of So. Portland, Maine; and four great-grandsons.

A memorial service will be held next year in Maine. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. The family wishes to thank the staff at Sitter and Barfoot Veteran's Care Center and Legacy Hospice for their care. Online guest book is available at https://affinityfuneralservice.com/obituaries/donald-e-dyer/.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
We were so sorry to hear of Don's passing. We remember him well from Sitter&Barfoot. He was Bobby's tablemate. Don was always so pleasant and talked about his family and especially his loving wife. Then I found out that he and Judy were living in Summerhill near my good friend, Ruth Morgan. Sending you love and prayers. Judy. Hold on to those good memories.
Bob and Barrie Schreck
October 14, 2020