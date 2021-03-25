GARSTANG, Donald Richard, Sr., 84, of Mechanicsville, Va., formerly of Rockville, Md., peacefully left this earthly life for his heavenly home Friday, March 19, 2021. He was born in Linn, Mo. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Kathleen Ann Kruhm Garstang; son, Donald Jr. (Kristi); daughter, Donna Lester (Michael); four grandchildren, Ryan Garstang (Cate), Kelsie Moore (Alex), Adam Garstang and Rebecca Tucker; and two great-grandsons, Andy Garstang and Montgomery Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Richard and Sylvia Arabelle Holycross Garstang; and his sister, Diana Jane Richards. He had a servant's heart and helped in many areas of the church, having been installed as a Deacon Emeritus at Cool Spring Baptist Church. Donald had a successful career working in the dairy industry, beginning at Thompson's Dairy, then at Richfood Dairy and lastly, at Marva Maid Dairy. He enjoyed boating and fishing. A child at heart, he never grew up and entertained all he met with his sense of humor. He had a gentle soul and was loved by many. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Cool Spring Baptist Church, 9283 Atlee Station Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cool Spring Baptist Church Benevolence Fund.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.