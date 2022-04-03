GOFF, Donald Bryce, left this earth Thursday, March 31, 2022, as the sun was rising. Born Donald Bryce Goff on November 23, 1953 in Richmond, Va., he lost a 3.5-year battle with Liposarcoma, leaving behind his beloved wife of 32 years, Janet Hart Goff. He was very saddened to have to leave the children he held so dear: Daniel Bryce Goff, Megan Elizabeth Goff, Eryn Cameron Goff; his grandsons, Cory and Carter Blubaugh; and his favorite nieces and nephews, Michael, Leslie, Laura, William, Mallory, Mackenzie, Kelly and their wonderful families.



With his degree in Biology and his master's in Management, Don found his life's work dedicating himself to the animals of our planet. For 48 of his 68 years, he was committed to the Conservation and Education within the Zoo field. Starting with the Wild Animal Safari at Kings Dominion in Doswell, Va., he eventually left Virginia and found his permanent spot becoming the Deputy Director of Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo. While there, he was privileged to join efforts with some of the brightest minds in the field. As Co-Chair of the Felid TAG, he was able to guide conservative efforts both here and abroad.



One should never forget the other side of Don. The man who would sit on the river with his best buddies and his best dog at dawn watching the ducks, so happy that he would sometimes forget to bring home dinner. The man who strived with friends of like minds to train that dog to be the best gun dog he could be. The man who loved history and tracing his family's history. The quiet man who would happily chat over breakfast with friends, but enjoyed sitting at home with his family and pets in the evening.



Don Goff touched so very many lives and the world was a better place for having known him.



Rest peacefully, my beloved. You've trained us well. We have it from here.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Battlefield Trust or your local Zoo or Wildlife Conservation Group.



A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.