The loss of my first born cousin is great. The overwhelming sadness that you are no longer here is fighting against the memories you have left, to cheer me up. So proud to be your cousin. You were a fine boy, and grew up to be an even finer man, husband, father and grandfather. The love you always showed for your family will live on and the presence of The Donald will always be here. Love and miss you, Charlotte.

Charlotte Hott Family June 12, 2021