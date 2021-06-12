GRUBBS, Donald W., 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 7, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Hollins Grubbs; daughter, Holli Grubbs; and son, Scott Grubbs (Paula); grandchildren, Chris Grubbs (Hillary) and Toney Grubbs; and great-children, CJ and Rory.
Donald retired from Philip Morris after 31 years.
A Celebration of Life will take place at the Grubbs' home on Sunday, June 13, from 4 to 6 p.m., casual dress.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bon Air Baptist Church or Belmont United Methodist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 12, 2021.
I am so very sad to hear about the passing of Donnie. We was like my brother to me !!!! So many wonderful memories. I love you buddy !!! Rest in Peace
Roger O'Connell
February 11, 2022
As a lifelong friend of Charlotte's, I knew Donnie and the Grubbs family in my younger years. Although we often "bugged" him, Donnie was a good guy and put up with our silliness!
My heart goes out to Brenda, Holli, Scott, and the grandchildren for your great loss.
May you each find comfort from wonderful memories of happy times together.
Dee Thomas
Friend
June 14, 2021
Brenda and your family. So sorry to hear the news. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Hugs
Judy Lee
June 13, 2021
The loss of my first born cousin is great. The overwhelming sadness that you are no longer here is fighting against the memories you have left, to cheer me up. So proud to be your cousin. You were a fine boy, and grew up to be an even finer man, husband, father and grandfather. The love you always showed for your family will live on and the presence of The Donald will always be here. Love and miss you, Charlotte.
Charlotte Hott
Family
June 12, 2021
Will remmber the good times we had.
Temple and Kitty
Friend
June 12, 2021
Sending thoughts and prayers to the family, Faye Miller
Faye Miller
Friend
June 12, 2021
Brenda and family I was saddened to read of Donalds passing. Hope you remember me as Sandy Stewarts brother in law and we all were mall walkers. Sincerely Joe Pitts
Joe Pitts
Friend
June 12, 2021
You all are in my thoughts and prayers he will be deeply missed. RIP my friend
Rhonda Wilson
Friend
June 12, 2021
I´m so very sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family