HENLEY, Donald Lee, 67, of Chesterfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cindy Henley; son, Brian Henley (Susan); daughter, Erin Brown (Todd); grandchildren, Greysen and Tanner; mother, Lucille Sitterson; brother, Linwood Henley; sisters, Cassandra Little and Karen Mealy (Julian); and lifelong family friend, Debbie Vaughan. Don was a Christian who loved his Lord and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He was a hardworking man with very strong values and he will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 9 at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at The Pearl at Watkins Centre. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to New Life UMC, newlifeumc.org
. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.