Donald Lee Henley
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
HENLEY, Donald Lee, 67, of Chesterfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 4, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cindy Henley; son, Brian Henley (Susan); daughter, Erin Brown (Todd); grandchildren, Greysen and Tanner; mother, Lucille Sitterson; brother, Linwood Henley; sisters, Cassandra Little and Karen Mealy (Julian); and lifelong family friend, Debbie Vaughan. Don was a Christian who loved his Lord and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He was a hardworking man with very strong values and he will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 9 at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at The Pearl at Watkins Centre. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to New Life UMC, newlifeumc.org. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral

homehuguenot.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Dale Memorial Park
10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., VA
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
I am so sorry and extend my best wishes to Cindy and the family. I attempted to get to the grave side service, however due to poor directions and early onset dementia I missed the service. Mike
Mike Stevens
Work
September 9, 2021
Cindy , I'm so sorry about Donnie. Whenever I think about when we were kids I'm always reminded of the times Donnie and I went gigging for frogs at night in the pond behind Frances and John's place in Deltaville, they were great times.
Wayne Toy
September 9, 2021
Cindy, I am so sorry for your loss. Donnie was a wonderful, kind, and caring person. My prayers are with you and your family. God Bless You.
Jeanette Woodfin
Other
September 8, 2021
