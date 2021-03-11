My Condolences to Walter (Jr) and DonLee children of the loss of your brother and father. DonLee was my mother's first cousin and life of any party or room he entered. If you heard the voice, you know indeed he was in the building. He was indeed loved all that were able in his presence. To the children and grandchildren, may his forever love and memories carry you for many years to come and know he is no longer sick and free from all the burdens this world may hold. Much Love to you all

LaContesta Coleman-Spencer March 19, 2021