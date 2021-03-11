Menu
Donald Lee Jackson
JACKSON, Donald Lee, 69, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, March 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Walter Jackson Sr.; and sister, Yvonne Jackson-Cotman. He leaves cherished memories to his loving children, Decardra Jackson, Corey Lee Russell, Chelsea Jackson and Maury Nicholas Williams; five grandchildren; brother, Walter Jackson Jr.; devoted friend, Yvonne Daniel; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walkthrough visitation will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 in the March Chapel. Livestreaming will be available on the website. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will truly miss my best friend and bowling partner who was pretty much one of my brothers. We lived next door to one another for years and traveled many places having the best of times with our bowling club. You always knew how to start and keep the party going. I just want to send out my deepest sympathy and condolences to your family. Rest In Peace dear friend until we meet again.
Cheryl Pervall
March 20, 2021
I will never have another next door neighbor like you!! You are apart of our family that will be sincerely and deeply missed.
Kimberly Tillar-Skinner
March 20, 2021
It is so hard to put into words the sorrow you feel when someone you once shared a part of your life with is gone. To your children and family. I will always remember the love, pride and devotion that he had for you all. I will never forget his laugh, his passion for life and the way he would light up every space he entered. I will always cherish the time we shared together. May you rest in peace knowing that you will leave behind a legacy of memories and love.
Cheryl
March 20, 2021
My Condolences to Walter (Jr) and DonLee children of the loss of your brother and father. DonLee was my mother's first cousin and life of any party or room he entered. If you heard the voice, you know indeed he was in the building. He was indeed loved all that were able in his presence. To the children and grandchildren, may his forever love and memories carry you for many years to come and know he is no longer sick and free from all the burdens this world may hold. Much Love to you all
LaContesta Coleman-Spencer
March 19, 2021
God bless your family we had good days growing up on BUCHANAN STREET. LOVESMITH FAMILY
Betty Lou
March 19, 2021
The loss of a childhood and neighborhood friend is tough, no matter the circumstances. Even more so when the connections continue into adult relationships. In this case, my husband, John, also knew Don Lee, as we called him. We both send our condolences to the family.
Connie (Hill) Galloway
March 18, 2021
Sending Prayers and Condolences to The Family. May God Bless and Keep you during this difficult hour and the days that follow.
Janice Williams
March 18, 2021
Sorry to hear of Donald Lee passing. Sending my heartfelt condolences to the family.
Bridette Greene
March 16, 2021
To the family of Don Lee, my prayers are with you at this very difficult time. i will always remember the best dancing duos, Don Lee and Larry Pervall. Rip
Brenda Ross
March 15, 2021
Great person but a better cousin. I well miss the free loving and heart he shared. I have so many great memories but his love lives on within my heart!!! Thanks for your smile, love and craziness to my life. Love always my cousin. Mr. Donald Lee
Yorke
March 14, 2021
Great cousin and the most interesting relative I have known. The earlier days as kids are my most loving times with Don Lee. As we all get older we tend to build our lives and lose the closeness of friends. But he still is was my loving and caring, cousin.
AMEN to a great man but more of loving cousin!!!!!!
Yorke Ward
Family
March 14, 2021
I was so sad to hear of DonLee passing. We have bowled together for so long that I don't remember just how long. He was a sharp dresser and a great dancer. Everyone knew he "Loved his Cowboys", Always full of life and entertaining. He will be greatly missed in our community. My condolences go out to his family and I will keep all of you in my prayers.
Henrietta Brown
March 13, 2021
Our condolences to the Family. Don Lee was like family to us and will be truly missed. We can't imagine football and a dance without him
Robert and Charlotte Wilson
March 12, 2021
My condolence to the family of Donald Lee I always enjoyed being around him, when completing in the bowling alley, he will be miss.
Izzy
March 12, 2021
DonLee, you will be truly missed by so many. Yet memories of you will live on in my heart.
Marty
March 11, 2021
