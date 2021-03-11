JACKSON, Donald Lee, 69, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, March 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Walter Jackson Sr.; and sister, Yvonne Jackson-Cotman. He leaves cherished memories to his loving children, Decardra Jackson, Corey Lee Russell, Chelsea Jackson and Maury Nicholas Williams; five grandchildren; brother, Walter Jackson Jr.; devoted friend, Yvonne Daniel; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walkthrough visitation will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 in the March Chapel. Livestreaming will be available on the website. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2021.