TEALE, Donald John, 79, of Cumming, Ga., passed away on September 23, 2020. Don was born on October 15, 1940, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late John and Elizabeth Teale. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Nora Teale. Don was a graduate of Bishop Loughlin High School and Manhattan College. He worked as the Director of Accounting for American Brands, Inc. before retiring in 1996. Don resided in New York for 46 years before relocating to Richmond, Va., then Ocala, Fla. and finally Ga. A die-hard Mets, Giants, Rangers and Knicks fan, he is survived by his three sisters, Kathleen Murray, Diane Byrnes and Nancy Melzer; three children, Patrick (Ro) Teale, Debbie (JD) Sink and Kelly (Andy) Edwards; and nine beautiful grandchildren. A wake in his memory will be held at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va., on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoke Tree Drive, Richmond, Va., at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, with a viewing one hour prior. Don will be laid to rest next to his wife at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Don's honor to the Daughters of Wisdom (Sister Mary Jo, (718) 778-0207).

