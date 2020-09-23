Menu
Donald "Don" Jones
JONES, Donald "Don", 73, of Glen Allen, went to be with the Lord September 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Ralph Jones and Esther Claire Jarvis Jones; and sister, Geri Darga. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carol; two sons, Nathan Jones (Alicia) and Jonathan Baxter Jones (Joey); four grandchildren, Steven, Garrett, Baxter and Natania Jones; sister, Marlette Liveright; two nephews, David Baker and David Darga; and four nieces, Sherri Baker, Laurie Henderson, Sandi Koski and Julie Gundy. Don was an Vietnam veteran serving in the Navy, a graduate of Virginia Tech and retired from Philip Morris. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran World Relief at www.lwr.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.
