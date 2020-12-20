Menu
Donald S. Kindy
KINDY, Donald S., 79, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Kindy; and wife, Barbara Kindy. Don retired as a photo engraver with Southern Graphic Systems and was a member of both Laurel Hill UMC and Corinth UMC. He was a proud graduate of Henrico County's Senior Citizens Police Academy and participated in their Volunteers in Policing Program. Don also gave back to the community through his years of blood, plasma and platelet donations. In his free time, Don enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Gail Stone (John), Stephen Kindy (Tammi); grandchildren, Ashley, Emily (Tristan), Katheryn; great-grandchildren, Allanah, Tristan Jr.; dearest friend, Sandra Haislip; as well as extended family and many friends. Don will be entombed in Washington Memorial Park with a private ceremony. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Don's name to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
