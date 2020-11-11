DAVIS, Donald "Donnie" L., 79, of North Chesterfield, died November 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald A. Davis; mother, Frances E.B. Davis; and brother, James L. Boone. He is survived by his wife, Janet M.R. Davis; sons, Keith A. Davis (Patricia) and Richard L. Wyland (Sidney); daughter, Twila J. Gauthier; sister, Cheramy D. Maness; grandchildren, Amanda and Kayla Kelly, Autumn Gauthier, Angela Sutton, Michelle Gibson, Robert and Sean Wyland, Erica Ricker, Chase and River Spires; and nieces, Kristi Maness, Devon Fetterman and Lynn Ball. Donnie served in the U.S. Navy as a Radioman aboard the USS Forrestal CVA-59. He made contact with all the states on his ham radio as N4FJU. He worked 36 years at Reynolds Metals Company and retired as a printing pressman. He then had time to restore his 1955 Chevy. Donnie loved snow skiing in Vermont with Janet, family and friends. He enjoyed genealogy and researching his ancestry. He was a member of Virginia Train Collectors Association. His hobby was restoring old train cars. For 25 years he thoroughly enjoyed the lake place with his family and friends. The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, November 12, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chesterfield County, Virginia-EMS Division Fire + EMS, P.O. Box 1658, Chesterfield, Va. 23832.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.