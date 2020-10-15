HUBBARD, Donald Leigh, 72, of Richmond, departed his life October 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Sr. and Margaret Hubbard. He leaves to cherish his memory daughters, Darlene Williamson (Stacy), Kirstin Hughes (Leon) and Margaret Nelson (Frank); grandsons, Stacy Williamson Jr., Daniel Hughes and O'Shae Williamson; granddaughter, Kayla-Rae Nelson; great-granddaughter, Abrielle Oglesby; brother, Daniel Hubbard; sister, Cheryl Shepperdson; a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at March Funeral Home Chapel. Live streaming will be available on our website. Interment private.