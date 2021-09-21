MARCUS, Donald Lee, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Marcus; his children, Lisa (Kamran) Marcus and Cheryl Marcus; and his grandchildren, Michelle (Eric) Meyer, Eric Marcus and Julia Marcus. He was born November 27, 1941 in Boston, Massachusetts. Donny was the son of the late Rose and Benjamin Marcus. His entire professional career was as a sales representative in the furniture industry, calling on Haynes, Helig Meyers, Grand Furniture and many others. He enjoyed getting to know many generations of families who owned these companies and treasured the relationships. Donny was an avid sports fan who could always talk about his Celtics, Patriots and Red Sox teams. He played basketball in high school and continued playing throughout his adult years. He was loved by everyone who knew him and was a people magnet. The most important people to Donny were his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The family will be receiving friends at their home at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. Contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice, who did an amazing job taking care of Donny in his final days, or to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 21, 2021.