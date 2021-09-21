Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Lee Marcus
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
MARCUS, Donald Lee, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Marcus; his children, Lisa (Kamran) Marcus and Cheryl Marcus; and his grandchildren, Michelle (Eric) Meyer, Eric Marcus and Julia Marcus. He was born November 27, 1941 in Boston, Massachusetts. Donny was the son of the late Rose and Benjamin Marcus. His entire professional career was as a sales representative in the furniture industry, calling on Haynes, Helig Meyers, Grand Furniture and many others. He enjoyed getting to know many generations of families who owned these companies and treasured the relationships. Donny was an avid sports fan who could always talk about his Celtics, Patriots and Red Sox teams. He played basketball in high school and continued playing throughout his adult years. He was loved by everyone who knew him and was a people magnet. The most important people to Donny were his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The family will be receiving friends at their home at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. Contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice, who did an amazing job taking care of Donny in his final days, or to the charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
7:00p.m.
their home
VA
Sep
22
Graveside service
9:00a.m.
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
12609 Patterson Avenue, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Don was a great friend & PERSON Will miss him. Sorry I couldn´t be there but will have memories forever.
Paul Rose
Friend
September 23, 2021
Dear Joanne, From the earliest days in Richmond when we all lived at Kings Crossing, Donny was the life of the party and the liveliest friend. I was a Yankees fan, so we disagreed about that, but Oh, my, did I ever enjoy sparring and talking with him. He made every day better and I cannot imagine your loss. My sincerest sympathies but also warmest memories of one of the most genuine people I have ever had the pleasure to know. Jerry
Gerald McCarthy
Friend
September 22, 2021
Joanne and family, we are so sorry to hear this. I always held Don as a close friend, and enjoyed our working together, having meals in you home, and just good people. I´m sorry I lost contact in these past few years, but hold fond memories of our knowing each other! RIP Don. John & Betty Johnson
John & Betty Johnson
Work
September 21, 2021
So sorry to hear of Donnie's passing.
Jeff & Susan Toker
Friend
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results