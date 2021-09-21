Dear Joanne, From the earliest days in Richmond when we all lived at Kings Crossing, Donny was the life of the party and the liveliest friend. I was a Yankees fan, so we disagreed about that, but Oh, my, did I ever enjoy sparring and talking with him. He made every day better and I cannot imagine your loss. My sincerest sympathies but also warmest memories of one of the most genuine people I have ever had the pleasure to know. Jerry

