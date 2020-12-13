MCCANTS, Mr. Donald G., Sr., Donald died of natural causes on November 22, 2020, at home. He was born December 20, 1931 in Charleston, S.C., the son of R.C. McCants and Lillian Hare McCants. Donald attended Churchland High School, following graduation he served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After which he graduated from VPI, class of 1958. On New Year's Eve in 1959, he married Jacqueline Matthews of Rye, N.Y.; they settled in Lynchburg, Va., raised three children and celebrated 61 years. Donald earned an MBA from Lynchburg College and participated in post-graduate studies at UVA. Donald was an avid singer, a tenor, as well as an active ballroom dancer with his wife. Donald requested that there be no service due to the pandemic.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.