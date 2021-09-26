Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Lee Merrix
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA
MERRIX, Donald Lee, 74, of Prince George, passed away on September 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Frances Merrix. God now has one of his best back with him. Donald was an almost perfect husband and devoted friend. He was honest to a fault and talented in all aspects. For over 30 years, he was finance chair at St. Joseph's Catholic Church and was the go-to man for anything that needed to be done at the church. He loved creating and fixing things and he was also a talented blacksmith. Some of his blacksmithing work lives on in historic Charleston, S.C., in historic homes in Petersburg and especially historic St. Joseph's Church. Donald loved the challenge of being a lifelong learner. He attended VCU and studied business and then went on to study interior design. He also served his country honorably in the Virginia National Guard. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Cynthia Pollock Merrix; very devoted sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cathe and John Basl; lifelong friends, Kay and Tommy Carwile; and beloved fur friends, Cooper and Ashley. A graveside service will be held at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, on Monday, September 27 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tri-Cities SPCA or St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Donald's name. Condolences may be registered to the family at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Southlawn Memorial Park
1911 Birdsong Road, S., Prince George, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Cynthia, I am very sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family.
GWENDOLYN H BLAKEY
Other
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results