MERRIX, Donald Lee, 74, of Prince George, passed away on September 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Frances Merrix. God now has one of his best back with him. Donald was an almost perfect husband and devoted friend. He was honest to a fault and talented in all aspects. For over 30 years, he was finance chair at St. Joseph's Catholic Church and was the go-to man for anything that needed to be done at the church. He loved creating and fixing things and he was also a talented blacksmith. Some of his blacksmithing work lives on in historic Charleston, S.C., in historic homes in Petersburg and especially historic St. Joseph's Church. Donald loved the challenge of being a lifelong learner. He attended VCU and studied business and then went on to study interior design. He also served his country honorably in the Virginia National Guard. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Cynthia Pollock Merrix; very devoted sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cathe and John Basl; lifelong friends, Kay and Tommy Carwile; and beloved fur friends, Cooper and Ashley. A graveside service will be held at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, on Monday, September 27 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tri-Cities SPCA or St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Donald's name. Condolences may be registered to the family at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.