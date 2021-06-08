MILBY, Donald Wayne, 80, of Varina, was welcomed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 5, 2021. He is now reunited with his beloved wife, Pamela Gowin Milby, who was swept up 13 years prior. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Theodore Milby and Jeanette Carter Milby; sister, Gloria Milby Hodge; brother, David Hunter Milby; and nephews, Mark, Elbert Ray Jr. and Thomas. He is survived by his seven children, Brian Milby (Angie), Alan Milby, Laura Milby Barron (Ferrell), Darren Milby (Rowan), Stephen Milby (Emily), Benjamin Milby, Jonathan Milby (Whitney); one brother, Denwood Milby (Juanita); sister-in-law, Carolyn Milby; 14 grandchildren, Joanna, Aidan, Evan, Eva, Declan, Isabelle, Rawleigh, Baylor, Croix, Abigail, Sara, Jillianne, Avery, Jackson; and six nieces and nephews, Patricia, Joseph, Rhonda, Michael, Theodore and Douglas. Although he graduated with a degree in Architectural Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute, his career was largely based in and around the telephone industry. Before beginning these pursuits, he was a proud member of the United States Navy as a supply officer for four years. He spent many years with Bell Atlantic and transitioned into Lockheed Martin and then Neustar as a Senior NPA Relief Planner with the North American Numbering Plan Administration. He was a faithful member of Four Mile Creek Baptist Church, where he spent countless hours in service. Over the years, he could be found serving as a treasurer or occasional organist, ministering in prisons, building a home for a family in need, singing in the choir or chaperoning youth trips. His hobbies included bird watching, riding roller coasters, playing skeeball, watching Westerns and collecting trains. He had a special affinity for playing piano, especially in the latter years. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday at Four Mile Creek Baptist Church, 2950 New Market Road, Richmond, with Reverend Michael McMeniman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. Interment will follow in Four Mile Creek Baptist Church cemetery. Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to Four Mile Creek Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 8, 2021.