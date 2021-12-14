NELSON, Donald Eugene, passed away peacefully on Thursday, the second day of December, 2021 at his home in Manakin-Sabot, Va.



"Don," as he was known to family and friends, was born in Wakonda, S.D. on January 4, 1923. Don was a loving, devoted husband and father. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Virginia. He raised four children and taught them the value of hard work, education, love, laughter and devotion to family. Don was a World War II veteran and the recipient of the Bronze Star for his heroic service in North Africa and Italy. He retired from a career in the U.S. government in 1985 after 33 years of service. He was a talented handyman and maintained a meticulous home and yard. His children were incredibly blessed and very proud to have him as a father and role model. He participated in a very active retirement life at Lake Monticello, Va., where he enjoyed entertaining and golfing with many friends. Don was incredibly sharp and amazingly independent right up to his passing.



Don is survived by his four children, Vicki Sharps (Chester), Doug Nelson (Kathy), Mike Nelson (Corrine) and Deb Morrison (Jack); his six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; his sister, Donna Mae Schaefer; and many nieces and nephews.



The graveside service for Don will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Richmond, Va. A reception will follow immediately at Hermitage Country Club in Manakin-Sabot, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2021.