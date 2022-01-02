Menu
Capt. Donald M. Olson
1942 - 2021
OLSON, Capt. Donald M., USN (Ret.), of Richmond, Va., transitioned to eternal life on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Don was born on August 28, 1942, in Tacoma, Washington. He graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1963 and was commissioned an officer in the U.S. Navy through the NROTC program. He later obtained his Master of Science in Administration degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Don proudly served in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service for 28 years. Immediately after commissioning, he reported to the U.S.S. SABLEFISH (SS 303) prior to attending Submarine School and Nuclear Power Training. He subsequently served in U.S.S. SARGO (SSN 583) as a Division Officer, U.S.S. ANDREW JACKSON (SSBN 619) GOLD as Engineer Officer and U.S.S. CAVALLA (SSN 684) as Executive Officer. Don commanded U.S.S. NARWHAL (SSN 671) from August 1977 through January 1982. During his tour, the ship was twice awarded the Battle Efficiency "E" and was awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation. He also commanded PORTSMOUTH (SSN 707) pre-commissioning unit and U.S.S. PORTSMOUTH (SSN 707) from March 1982 to April 1984.

His staff assignments included duty on the Nuclear Propulsion Examining Board for the Atlantic Fleet, Deputy Commander, Submarine Squadron SEVEN, Deputy Commander, Submarine Squadron ONE, Tactical Readiness Officer for COMSUBPAC and Deputy Chief of Staff for Tactical Warfare Readiness and Training for COMSUBLANT.

Don commanded Submarine Squadron TWO from April 1987 to June 1989. He retired from the U.S. Navy in April 1991.

Personal decorations earned included the Legion of Merit (three awards), the Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), the Navy Commendation Medal (two awards) and the Navy Achievement Medal (two awards), among many others. Don, Sharon and their boys were stationed around the world and served at various times in Groton, Connecticut (twice); Honolulu, Hawaii (twice); Charleston, South Carolina; Virginia Beach and Norfolk, Virginia. Throughout all of these deployments, Don always made time for his boys, Chris and Jeff, serving as soccer coach and Cub Scout den leader, among other activities.

Following his distinguished career in the Navy, Don joined Dominion Power in 1991 in Richmond, where he worked in the Nuclear Technical Support Department reviewing and evaluating nuclear plant operations, while also recommending improvements to safety and plant operations. He retired from Dominion in 2008.

In retirement, Don enjoyed traveling around the world with Teresa, spending time with his sons, grandchildren and friends, catching up with his many Navy shipmates, skiing, improving his golf game and enjoying the great outdoors. He was a member of St. Paul's Baptist Church in Richmond. Don generously gave his time to volunteer for his church and his financial resources for charities important to him.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 11 years, Teresa H. Olson; two loving sons and daughters-in-law, Christopher and Gretchen Olson of Brentwood, Tennessee and Jeffrey and Maril Olson of Arlington, Virginia; four beloved grandsons, 1st Lt. Colin Olson, USMC of Jacksonville, North Carolina, LTJG Christopher Olson, USN of Norfolk, Virginia and Henry Olson and Eliot Olson of Arlington, Virginia; and a beloved granddaughter, Catherine Olson of Brentwood, Tennessee. He is also survived by his dear sister, Robin Clemmons of Waxahachie, Texas; and brother, Ron Olson of Santa Cruz, California.

He was predeceased by his wife of 37 years, Sharon Louise Nyere Olson, in 2001.

Services will be held on January 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Road, followed by interment at 12 p.m. in Westhampton Memorial Park in Richmond. COVID-19 protocols will be in place at St. Paul's, to include providing proof of vaccination.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Capt. Donald M. Olson, USN (Ret.) to the Dolphin Scholarship Foundation, supporting the education of members of the U.S. Submarine Force and their dependents, at dolphinscholarship.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
Claudia and I were saddened to learn of Don´s passing. I met Don when he joined Dominion where we both worked in the Nuclear Department. Since we both served on nuclear submarines, we naturally form a strong bond. Claudia and I shared many dinners and good times with Don and Sharron. We also had the pleasure to attend Don and Theresa´s wedding. Don was a gentleman who performed all that he did in a highly professional manner. He will be missed. May the prayers and loving thoughts of Don´s many friends be a source of comfort to your families at this time of grieving.
James O'Hanlon
Work
January 20, 2022
Dear Teresa and Olson family. It is with deepest sympathy that we mourn the loss of your beloved husband and father. I will always remember his infectious smile. Sending prayers of comfort.
Jane Henderson and son
Friend
January 11, 2022
I worked for and with Don for his much of his tenure at Dominion. My heart goes out to his family.
Mike Surface
January 10, 2022
We were with Don and Sharon while he served with Squadron Two in Groton. Our thoughts and prayers for the family
John and Sara Stone
January 5, 2022
It was an honor serving under your command. Rest in peace "Skipper"
Robert Dunlap HMC (SS) USN RET
Work
January 3, 2022
Capt. Olson was the CO of the first submarine to which I was assigned (USS Narwhal SSN671). He had a great influence on me. I remember him saying, "The highest standards of professionalism are the minimum acceptable standards." He was a consummate professional Naval officer and a good and decent man. Serving with him was a privilege.
Douglas Morgan
January 2, 2022
Dear Teresa, family and friends of Don´s, On behalf of the United States Submarine Veterans, we offer our sincere condolences at Don´s passing. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. We are always saddened whenever a fellow "Bubblehead" leaves on Eternal Patrol. He served with honor on the USS Sargo SSN-583, USS Andrew Jackson SSBN-619, USS Cavalla SSN-684, USS Narwhal SSN-671 and USS Portsmouth SSN-707. The latter two submarines he served as Commanding Officer. To our "Brother-of-the-Phin" we say, "Sailor, rest your oar. We have the watch. Fair Winds and Following Seas." Thank you for your service to our country. Teresa and family... "may the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times in every way. The Lord be with you." 2 Thessalonians 3:16 (ESV). Jim Sandman, FTC(SS) Ret. National Chaplain USSVI.
Jim Sandman
Other
January 2, 2022
I was an enlisted man serving on the Narwhal in the 1970s. Don Olson was always a good leader we were lucky to have. Just the other day I was thinking about him 41 years after my service. Sorry about your loss.
Michael Brown
January 2, 2022
We were so saddened to hear the passing of Don. Teresa we send you and the family our deepest sympathy. Praying God will give you comfort and strength during this time.
Gwenn and Kurtis Hall
Friend
January 2, 2022
So sorry to learn of Don´s passing. Great friends. Don was a fraternity brother of Ron and Sharon a sorority sister of Jackie. Our prayers to all the family.
Ron & Jackie Van pool
January 2, 2022
It was an honor serving under CAPT Olson on Narwhal. My prayers go out to all of his family.
Mark Becker
Work
January 2, 2022
We are saddened and share your loss. We are grateful to have shared many wonderful times together with Don, Sharon, Jeff and Chris. Sadly we did have the opportunity to meet Teresa. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Tami Reitan
Friend
January 2, 2022
