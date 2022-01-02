Dear Teresa, family and friends of Don´s, On behalf of the United States Submarine Veterans, we offer our sincere condolences at Don´s passing. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. We are always saddened whenever a fellow "Bubblehead" leaves on Eternal Patrol. He served with honor on the USS Sargo SSN-583, USS Andrew Jackson SSBN-619, USS Cavalla SSN-684, USS Narwhal SSN-671 and USS Portsmouth SSN-707. The latter two submarines he served as Commanding Officer. To our "Brother-of-the-Phin" we say, "Sailor, rest your oar. We have the watch. Fair Winds and Following Seas." Thank you for your service to our country. Teresa and family... "may the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times in every way. The Lord be with you." 2 Thessalonians 3:16 (ESV). Jim Sandman, FTC(SS) Ret. National Chaplain USSVI.

Jim Sandman Other January 2, 2022