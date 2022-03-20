STINNETT, Donald L., 90, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. M.S. and Lois Ikenberry Stinnett; his first wife, Betsy C. Stinnett; and his sister, Phyllis Stinnett. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sarah Brubaker Stinnett; his sister, Catherine Jane Gibson (husband, Leonard); and his three children, Donna L. Edwards (husband, Kenny), David R. Stinnett (wife, Susan) and Laura E. Stinnett (wife, Kara); and five grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Corey, Sarah and Austin.



Don was a loving husband and father, and he was adored by his children. He was deeply loved and will be missed.



Don's funeral will be on March 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Donald's name to St. Joseph's Indian School, or to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.