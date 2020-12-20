TINDALL, Donald Russell, 90, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, died on Sunday, December, 6, 2020. He was born August 5, 1930, in Mercer County, N.J., to William Russell and Ruth Stelle Tindall. Born and raised on the family dairy farm in his native New Jersey, Don attended Princeton High School and later graduated with honors and a journalism degree from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. There he also met his wife, Janet Truex. He was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi and ODK. Don retired from Southern States Cooperative after 42 years of service. During this time, he served as managing editor, then editor/publisher, of the Southern States Cooperative magazine, Cooperative Farmer, editor of the Cooperative's publications and Assistant Director of Corporate Communications. In addition, he was president of the Southern States Employees Credit Union. He also served as director, treasurer and president of the national Cooperative Communications Association. In 1978, he was awarded the Klinefelter Award, the highest honor given by the CCA, and in 1991, he received the National Cooperative Communications Award. In the early '90s, he chaired the Corporate Identification Committee that implemented the Southern States logo still utilized today. Don was a consummate professional and made an indelible mark in the field of cooperative communications. As a journalist and editor, Don was a much-admired "wordsmith" by co-workers, friends and family. A son of the farm, he loved writing about farming for farmers. After retirement, Don became a member of the Richmond Home for Ladies Board of Directors in 1995. Helping to lead the transition to Covenant Woods CCRC in Hanover County, he served as chairman of the Marketing and Finance committees, and as a member of the Strategic Planning and Executive committees. Don was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Richmond. As an elder, he was a vital leader in the church's life and mission. Don was a devoted husband to Janet for 67 years and a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, whose lifetime of integrity set an enduring example to his family. His interests included reading, history, travel, an extensive music collection, gardening and sports, especially baseball and the Yankees. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his sister, Francis Sodano; and his brother, Earl Tindall. He is survived by his wife, Janet; his children and their spouses, Rusty and Cindy Tindall, Kathy and Maurice Davis and John and Bettie Tindall; grandchildren and their spouses, Russell and Erin Tindall, Virginia and Michael Clay, Cherry Tindall, Mattie Tindall and Samuel Tindall; great-grandchild, Braxton Tindall. Well done good and faithful servant. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Feed More (1415 Rhoadmiller St., Richmond, Va. 23220), Westminster Presbyterian Church (4103 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230) or Covenant Woods Holmes Fund (7090 Covenant Woods Dr., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111). Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2020.