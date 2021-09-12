WELLS, Donald "Don" Howard, Sr., 78, passed peacefully from this life on September 5, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Margaret Wells. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carol; children, Donald Jr. (Rebecca), Jane, Stephen (Megan); grandchildren, Andrew, Peter, Anna, Henry, Abigail; sister, Marilyn Smelley (Bobby); and nieces, Paige, Tracy and Donna and their families.
A native of Richmond and longtime resident of Bon Air, Don graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and went on to earn engineering degrees from Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany and built a 40-year career as a planning engineer at the Virginia Department of Transportation. Don was a devoted father, coach, volunteer and faithful member of Bon Air United Methodist Church. From deliveries with Meals on Wheels, leadership in Toastmasters and nearly 20 years coaching youth basketball and softball, he had an impact on many in his community. He was a sports fanatic, with a lifelong love of baseball and football, a Hokie fan through and through and a dedicated baseball card collector. He loved to travel -- exploring new places and meeting new people, always eager to pack up the car for a family road trip, summer vacations to Maine and travel to Europe with extended family. He enjoyed the mountains and was seldom in a hurry, always preferring to take the back roads. He connected with many he came across, often found chatting with neighbors while on a walk or during his nightly trip to the gym. Don loved his family, and he cared deeply for those he met throughout his life.
The family will hold a private service and a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and in honor of his beloved dogs (Tippy, Maggie and Dolly), donations may be made to Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Drive, Richmond, Va. 23236 or https://www.ral.org/donate/donate/
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.