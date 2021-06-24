WILSON , Donald L., II, of Quinton, Va., a devoted husband, father and follower of Christ, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the age of 75. Born on September 25, 1945, in Richmond, Va., Don is survived by Cheryl White Wilson, his loving wife of 57 years; his three sons, Michael Wilson, Timothy Wilson and Chris Wilson and his wife, Kimberly Ayres Wilson; three grandchildren, Bailey Wilson, Olivia Wilson and Steven Wilson; his sister, Kathy Richards; brother, Doug Wilson; half-sisters, Katy Wilson Carter, Toni Wilson Messinger and Stephanie Wilson Benedictson; his beloved dog, Bella; and several nieces, nephews and friends. Faith played a large role in Don's life. He began this journey 50 years ago at Orcutt Baptist Church in Newport News, Va. In 1979, upon moving his family to the tri-city area, he began worshiping at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Hopewell, Va. In 1990, with his friend and pastor, Jim Hallcom, Don became a founding member and ordained elder of New Jerusalem Fellowship church in Prince George, Va. It was here that he found immense delight in teaching his adult Sunday school classes. Also, during that time, Don served for several years as both Chairman of Board and President of Super Kids Ministries—a nonprofit organization specializing in the needs of intellectually disabled adults. Until the time of his passing, he continued his service to the Lord at Spirit Life Worship Center. After 33 years of service with the Department of Defense, Don retired from the Software Engineering Center at Fort Lee, Virginia in 1999. While at Fort Lee, he managed the software development and implementation of several Army logistics applications and served as the Deputy to the Commander for seven years. Upon retirement, Don continued working with his family-owned construction and real estate business. All the while, following his passion for restoring, riding and showcasing classic cars. Though perhaps his greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren at the family lake house on Smith Mountain Lake. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Spirit Life Worship Center, 4605 Romans Road, Prince George, Va. 23875. The family will receive friends Friday, June 25, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Spirit Life Worship Center. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2021.