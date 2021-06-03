My beautiful friend. Words cannot express what you meant to me. You were a bright beautiful flower in a world full of weeds. I am so very lucky to have had the chance to know you. I will forever cherish the memories I have with you. More than anything I miss your laugh and wonderfully wicked sense of humor. I take comfort in knowing that I will see you again. Rest easy now my friend.

Renee Edwards Friend June 3, 2021