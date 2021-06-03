Menu
Donna Jean Fones
FONES, Donna Jean, 74, of Dinwiddie, Va. passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021. Donna was preceded in death by her mother and father, Junior and Janie Owens; grandson, Cody Jones; the love of her life, Pete Fones; and her little dog, Harley. Donna is survived by beloved son, Michael Fitzgerald (Kristy); daughter, Missy Bushman (FJ); and very best friend, Theresa Williams; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and four sisters. A memorial service will be held June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Heritage Baptist Church, 7777 Cogbill Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heritage Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Heritage Baptist Church,
7777 Cogbill Rd, Chesterfield, VA
I´m so very sorry to hear about Donna´s passing. Even though I only knew her for a brief time, we made some wonderful memories! She was a good time going somewhere to happen!! Rest In Peace, my friend.
Cathy Rickman
Friend
June 25, 2021
What a beautiful person Donna was. Heaven has a new angel. May God bring peace to your hearts in your time of sorrow.
Susan Fitzgerald Turner
Family
June 9, 2021
Sending you all lots of love, hugs and prayers during this difficult time. Donna was always full a funny remarks and loved by many, she will be deeply missed.
Kim Farmer & Rodney Eades
Friend
June 8, 2021
Loved you sweet lady. We go back to our 20 something together, with Theresa introducing us! I know your beautiful home is heaven now, lots of folks are going to miss you, and cherish your memory. My condolences and prayers to your family
Karen Dennehy
June 4, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.It´s been a blessing to know such a kind person to someone I know for 16 years Donna was such a kind person my prayers are with her family Sherry MA
Sherry
Friend
June 3, 2021
My condolences to the family in the loss of someone who was kind and careing person my prayers are with the family .it´s was a blessing to know her Sherry MA
Sherry
June 3, 2021
My beautiful friend. Words cannot express what you meant to me. You were a bright beautiful flower in a world full of weeds. I am so very lucky to have had the chance to know you. I will forever cherish the memories I have with you. More than anything I miss your laugh and wonderfully wicked sense of humor. I take comfort in knowing that I will see you again. Rest easy now my friend.
Renee Edwards
Friend
June 3, 2021
