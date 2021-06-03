FONES, Donna Jean, 74, of Dinwiddie, Va. passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021. Donna was preceded in death by her mother and father, Junior and Janie Owens; grandson, Cody Jones; the love of her life, Pete Fones; and her little dog, Harley. Donna is survived by beloved son, Michael Fitzgerald (Kristy); daughter, Missy Bushman (FJ); and very best friend, Theresa Williams; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and four sisters. A memorial service will be held June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Heritage Baptist Church, 7777 Cogbill Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heritage Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2021.