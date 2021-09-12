FOORE, Donna Ralston, 71, of Maidens, passed away on September 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, CDR Fred Owen Ralston U.S. Navy, Ret. and Nell Burner Ralston. She is survived by her husband, Ronald L. Foore; brother, Douglas O. Ralston (Brenda); and stepsister, Beverly Olini. In addition, she is survived by a stepson and wife, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Donna was a graduate of Auburn University, where she was a life member of the Alumni Association. She received her master's from UVA. Donna was retired from the Defense Supply Center in Richmond. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, at Bethel United Methodist Church, Oilville. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.