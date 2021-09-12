FOORE, Donna Ralston, 71, of Maidens, passed away on September 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, CDR Fred Owen Ralston U.S. Navy, Ret. and Nell Burner Ralston. She is survived by her husband, Ronald L. Foore; brother, Douglas O. Ralston (Brenda); and stepsister, Beverly Olini. In addition, she is survived by a stepson and wife, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Donna was a graduate of Auburn University, where she was a life member of the Alumni Association. She received her master's from UVA. Donna was retired from the Defense Supply Center in Richmond. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, at Bethel United Methodist Church, Oilville. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
Ron and family and friends. I knew Donna for only a short period of time but in that time one would see her kindness and strength of character. I pray for all who loved her to be comforted in knowing she was a blessing to all her life touched. My sincere condolences.
Marsha Gaye Anderson
September 30, 2021
Kristin Bumgarner
September 16, 2021
RIP my precious friend. God must have needed a beautiful angel.
I´ll never forget the things we pulled on Donna´s mom and the fun we had together as kids. I loved her dearly.
Prayers to Ron and the rest of the family.
Kathy Lyon Snelgrove
September 12, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Donna was a wonderful boss and a great friend. Even though I haven't seen or talked to her in 3 years, I loved her and will really miss her. She was truly an inspiration.
Leslie A Hall
September 12, 2021
Sincere condolences to Donna´s family. Donna was such a professional. May her memories sustain you during your grief.
Rest In Peace Donna.
Mary Studevant
September 12, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family. I had the pleasure of working with Donna when I first came to DSCR and later through her role in the Command Support Office. She was a true professional.