ROTHERMEL, Donna, A memorial service celebrating Donna's life will be held on Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m., at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1400 Horsepen Road, Richmond, Va. A reception will follow. For more information, contact Beth Rothermel at 413-406-8123. See Jan 31 notice at: legacy.com/us/obituaries/timesdispatch/name/donna-rothermel-obituary?id=5436063