TOLLEY, Donnie Roger, 77, of Ashland, passed away December 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Jackie Tolley; his daughter, Gwen Ostrander; and brothers, Gary Tolley and Michael Tolley. He is survived by his loving daughter, Liz Woolard; brother, Billy Joe Tolley (Linda); four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was known to the community of Ashland as the owner of Andy's Restaurant for many years. A private gathering of family and friends will be held at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on December 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. December 28, at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Donnie's honor to the Massey Cancer Center. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.