Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donnie Roger Tolley
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
TOLLEY, Donnie Roger, 77, of Ashland, passed away December 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Jackie Tolley; his daughter, Gwen Ostrander; and brothers, Gary Tolley and Michael Tolley. He is survived by his loving daughter, Liz Woolard; brother, Billy Joe Tolley (Linda); four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was known to the community of Ashland as the owner of Andy's Restaurant for many years. A private gathering of family and friends will be held at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on December 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. December 28, at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Donnie's honor to the Massey Cancer Center. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park
10000 Patterson Avenue, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My brother Paul Moss and I always thought of the TOLLEY family with fondness. We played together, fought each other and had fun when we lived on Park ave. Prayers for all the family.
Jeanne Moss Wallace
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results