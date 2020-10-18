Menu
Dora Ann Wilmore Raikes
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
RAIKES, Dora Ann Wilmore, 86, of Mechanicsville, born December 19, 1933, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Raikes Jr.; a daughter, Shirley; and a son, David. Ann is survived by two sons, Robert (Carole) and Tommy; two daughters, Janet and Linda (Kes); six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She worked for the Hanover school system for over 25 years. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Signal Hill Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Signal Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes
