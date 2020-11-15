FROST, Dorien L. (Bunt), 88, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Cecil Merritt; brother, John C. Merritt; sister, Gloria L. Sullivan (Jackie); husband, Bobby E. Frost; son, Robert E. Frost. Dorien is survived by her sister, Edith M. Goyne; daughter, Loretta F. Hitchcock (Tommy); grandson, Robert E. Frost II (Bobby); several nieces and nephews; loving and devoted friends, Katelin Leonard and Cindy Legg. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va., where a service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, with the Rev. Dr. Ivan Perkinson officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family would like to extend their gratitude to James River Hospice for their care and compassion in caring of Bunt. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the Wounded Warrior Project
. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.