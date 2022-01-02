ALTORELLI, Mrs. Doris Y., 96, of Henrico, passed away December 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Altorelli; her parents, Ed and Eva Yager; and her sister, Ann Wrenn. She is survived by her daughter, Rosanne Agee (Jeff); her son, Dwight Altorelli (Sue); grandchildren, Carmen Eckel (Scott), Dallas Altorelli, Angela Agee (Terry), Mackenzie Hill (Brandon), Nickolas Altorelli; and great-grandchildren, Chandler and Conner Eckel and Joey Altorelli. Doris also had several nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews, rounding out her extended family.
In addition to her roles as wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, gardener and wedding planner, Doris worked as a switch board operator, secretary and office manager for many years beyond retirement. In her spare time, she volunteered at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hospice of Virginia and for over 25 years, at Parham Doctors' Hospital. Doris and Frank were founding members of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.
Due to a surge in COVID cases, the funeral service will be held at a later date. More information about the arrangements will be made available. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to your favorite charity
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.