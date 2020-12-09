ANDREWS, Doris Strange, born December 30, 1924, in Chesterfield, Va., to Bernard Nash Strange and Inez Crutchfield Strange, quietly passed on December 4, 2020. She will now be reunited with the ones she loved and held dear, gone before her. Her parents; her husband, Thomas Earl Andrews Sr.; and sister, Virginia Strange Andrews. Those left to honor her memory are son, Thomas Earl Andrews Jr., who was her caretaker and forever protector; her many nieces, nephews and friends. God Speed Dear One, we loved you mightily. Graveside service will be private. Arrangements are made by Hamner – McMillian Funeral Home
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.