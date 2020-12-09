Menu
Doris Strange Andrews
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1400 South Main Street
Blackstone, VA
ANDREWS, Doris Strange, born December 30, 1924, in Chesterfield, Va., to Bernard Nash Strange and Inez Crutchfield Strange, quietly passed on December 4, 2020. She will now be reunited with the ones she loved and held dear, gone before her. Her parents; her husband, Thomas Earl Andrews Sr.; and sister, Virginia Strange Andrews. Those left to honor her memory are son, Thomas Earl Andrews Jr., who was her caretaker and forever protector; her many nieces, nephews and friends. God Speed Dear One, we loved you mightily. Graveside service will be private. Arrangements are made by Hamner – McMillian Funeral Home

1400 South Main Street, Blackstone, Virginia 23824. Online condolences may be made at www.hamnermcmillian.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.
It was an honor to take care of her till the day she left
January 6, 2021
