BALDWIN, Doris O'Dell, 93, of Richmond, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Baldwin Sr.; and her daughter, Kay Hunnell. Doris worked as a Sales Clerk for the Richmond International Airport. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Fay Shepherd (Dennis) and Robert Baldwin Jr. (Tricia); grandchildren, Dennis Shepherd Jr. (Lisa), Marlene Winn (Tim), Shawn Embrose (Michael), Lisa Baldwin (PJ) and James Baldwin; 10 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Phil Hunnell; and numerous extended family members. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.