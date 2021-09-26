Menu
Doris O'Dell Baldwin
BALDWIN, Doris O'Dell, 93, of Richmond, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Baldwin Sr.; and her daughter, Kay Hunnell. Doris worked as a Sales Clerk for the Richmond International Airport. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Fay Shepherd (Dennis) and Robert Baldwin Jr. (Tricia); grandchildren, Dennis Shepherd Jr. (Lisa), Marlene Winn (Tim), Shawn Embrose (Michael), Lisa Baldwin (PJ) and James Baldwin; 10 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Phil Hunnell; and numerous extended family members. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Frank M. Thompson
October 1, 2021
