BATTS, Rev. Doris Ann, 74, of Mechanicsville, received her wings Saturday, June 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fleetwood Hodges Sr. and Rosa Lee Hodges; son-in-law, Brian DeBerry. She leaves to cherish her memories four loving children, Christil D. Cates (Joe), Monica D. DeBerry, Jodie Lamont Blowe and Demetrius J. Blowe (Tamara); a host of other family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021. Celebration of Life service 9 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at March Funeral Funeral Home, with livestreaming available. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.