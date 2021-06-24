Menu
Rev. Doris Ann Batts
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
BATTS, Rev. Doris Ann, 74, of Mechanicsville, received her wings Saturday, June 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fleetwood Hodges Sr. and Rosa Lee Hodges; son-in-law, Brian DeBerry. She leaves to cherish her memories four loving children, Christil D. Cates (Joe), Monica D. DeBerry, Jodie Lamont Blowe and Demetrius J. Blowe (Tamara); a host of other family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021. Celebration of Life service 9 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at March Funeral Funeral Home, with livestreaming available. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
9:00a.m.
livestreaming available, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to all of u. Ur mom was a beautiful and loving woman and will be missed. Sending lots of love to u all
Michael and Vera Latney
Friend
June 30, 2021
Sending my deepest and sincere condolences to the family and friends . So sorry to hear about the passing of aunt Doris.
Annette Blowe Crutchfield
Family
June 30, 2021
Praying for your family.
Brent Williams
Other
June 26, 2021
Darlene & family, My more sincerest condolences for the loss of your mom. You all will remain in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May the loving memories of your mom be with you all forever.
Nancy Harrison-Davis and family
Family
June 26, 2021
We are so saddened by the loss of such a sweet neighbor. We are praying for the family and are sending our deepest condolences. She will truly be missed.
Elmer and Connie Johnson and Family
Friend
June 25, 2021
Monica and family - my deepest sympathy to you all. I had the pleasure of working with your mom many years ago. She was a pleasure to work with and had a beautiful smile. I met Monica during that journey and worked with her for many years. God bless you all!
Karen Shelton
Friend
June 25, 2021
We love you and your family. Praying for you ....
Darryl and Stephanie Moore
Friend
June 24, 2021
