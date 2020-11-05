Menu
Doris Broaddus Townes Fleming
FLEMING, Doris Broaddus Townes, 83, of Walkerton, Va., died November 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Fleming Sr.; and former husband, Charles W. Townes Sr. Surviving are five sons, Charles W. Jr. (Lena), Theodore Antonio "Tony," Martin "Tutti" (Stephanie), Marvin "Billy Ray" (Yolanda) and Stacey (Carolyn) Townes; six grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk-through visitation will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Private funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Robert D. Brown officiating. Interment New Mount Zion Baptist Church cemetery, Walkerton, Va. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
November 5, 2020