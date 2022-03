BRULE, Doris Rita, 95, of Chesterfield, Va., has joined her loving husband, Lionel Brule, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.