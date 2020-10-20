Menu
Doris Carter Chandler
CHANDLER, Doris Carter, 91, widow of Albert B. "Hap" Chandler, passed away October 18, 2020. She is survived by two sons, A. Brent Chandler and his wife, Susan and Bryan K. Chandler; four grandchildren, Brad R. Chandler, Brittnie A. Chandler, Shannon R. Chandler and Sherry A. Chandler; and five great-grandchildren. Mrs. Chandler worked for the U.S. government. She was a member of the Tuckahoe Rescue Squad Auxiliary and the Village Homemakers Club. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother and had a great sense of humor. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, where services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 21. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2020.
