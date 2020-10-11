Menu
Doris Creekmore Johnson
JOHNSON, Doris Creekmore, 88, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord Friday, October 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Glenn Johnson; and is survived by her husband of 69 years, Harry Johnson; two children, Robbie Johnson (Kim) and Tammy DeLeo; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and a brother, William Creekmore. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Doris was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Pl. Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Pl. Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
