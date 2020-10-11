JOHNSON, Doris Creekmore, 88, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord Friday, October 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Glenn Johnson; and is survived by her husband of 69 years, Harry Johnson; two children, Robbie Johnson (Kim) and Tammy DeLeo; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and a brother, William Creekmore. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Doris was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 4217 Park Pl. Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or the American Cancer Society
, 4240 Park Pl. Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.