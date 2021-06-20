CROWELL, Doris Buchanan, 93, of Chester, Va., passed away on June 14, 2021. Born in Charlotte, N.C., on October 31, 1927 to the late James A. Hall and Essie D. Hall; she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Crowell; and sisters, Joyce and Mae Buchanan. She is survived by her children, Deane Nolde (George), Sandra Messer (Richard) and Robert Crowell Jr. (Stacy); grandchildren, Paul (Tatum), Frederick (Courtney), Michael (Fallon), Sarah (Mike), Bailey, Ben, Riley and Sam; and five great-grandchildren. Doris loved to create artistic flower arrangements and she was involved in several garden clubs, including Piedmont District of Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs, Chester Garden Club and the Ikebana of Richmond organization. She also interpreted for the Fine Arts and Flowers exhibitions at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Although flowers were Doris's passion, she contributed to and participated in other artistic endeavors. She played and taught piano, was a substitute church organist, played handbells and mentored the children's handbell church choir. She was a devoted member of Chester United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Chester United Methodist Church, 12132 Percival St., Chester, Va. 23831. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Chester United Methodist Church and Piedmont District of Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs. Condolences may be registered on jtmorriss.com
. The family requests masks be worn by those attending the service.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.