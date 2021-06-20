Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Buchanan Crowell
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA
CROWELL, Doris Buchanan, 93, of Chester, Va., passed away on June 14, 2021. Born in Charlotte, N.C., on October 31, 1927 to the late James A. Hall and Essie D. Hall; she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Crowell; and sisters, Joyce and Mae Buchanan. She is survived by her children, Deane Nolde (George), Sandra Messer (Richard) and Robert Crowell Jr. (Stacy); grandchildren, Paul (Tatum), Frederick (Courtney), Michael (Fallon), Sarah (Mike), Bailey, Ben, Riley and Sam; and five great-grandchildren. Doris loved to create artistic flower arrangements and she was involved in several garden clubs, including Piedmont District of Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs, Chester Garden Club and the Ikebana of Richmond organization. She also interpreted for the Fine Arts and Flowers exhibitions at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Although flowers were Doris's passion, she contributed to and participated in other artistic endeavors. She played and taught piano, was a substitute church organist, played handbells and mentored the children's handbell church choir. She was a devoted member of Chester United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Chester United Methodist Church, 12132 Percival St., Chester, Va. 23831. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Chester United Methodist Church and Piedmont District of Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs. Condolences may be registered on jtmorriss.com. The family requests masks be worn by those attending the service.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Service
11:00a.m.
Chester UMC
12132 Percival Street, Chester, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Fred and Karen Kraegel
June 26, 2021
Doris was a client of mines a very sweet lady...we talked all day til my shift was over I learned so much about her in those few hours...I´m sending my prayers and condolences Pca Tamika Thweatt
Tamika Thweatt
June 22, 2021
Dear Deane, Sandy, and Bobby, Please know I am thinking of you. May your wonderful memories be a source of comfort and strength in the days ahead. You are in my prayers.
Martha Goodloe Buchanan
Friend
June 20, 2021
My prayers are with Doris´s family. She was such a talented & dear person who shared her love of gardening and flowers with me and many others . She will always have a special place in my heart.
Jennifer Bumpas
Friend
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results