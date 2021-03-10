CURTIS, Doris Elaine, passed away March 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by our mother, Mabel D. Dominey in January 2021; and the love of her life, John R. Curtis, her husband. She is survived by Marilyn Castagno; nephew, Cody Sullivan; niece, Megan Lee (Andy); Larry Curtis (Theresa); their two daughters, Elaine and Lorry; plus many more family members and friends. She has accomplished a lot in her life, even with the challenge of having M.S., which she never let stop her and never complained. She will be greatly missed. I want to thank everyone that helped my sister. God bless you all.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.