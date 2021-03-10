CURTIS, Doris Elaine, passed away March 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by our mother, Mabel D. Dominey in January 2021; and the love of her life, John R. Curtis, her husband. She is survived by Marilyn Castagno; nephew, Cody Sullivan; niece, Megan Lee (Andy); Larry Curtis (Theresa); their two daughters, Elaine and Lorry; plus many more family members and friends. She has accomplished a lot in her life, even with the challenge of having M.S., which she never let stop her and never complained. She will be greatly missed. I want to thank everyone that helped my sister. God bless you all.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.
Doris and John were part of our lives from the time of their wedding in 1968 until the last we saw them at our childrens' weddings.They were always welcome guests and graciously hosted us in their Virginia homes. They are happily reunited at last. Love to the family at this time.