DABNEY, Doris Marie, 57 of Goochland, Va., peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Morman and Dorothy (Morman) Kinney; her youngest brother, Kevin Morman Sr.; and infant nephew, Kevin Morman Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 33 years, Al Dabney; two loving and devoted daughters, Vickie King and Alicia Dabney; her beloved five granddaughters and two loving grandsons; her three loving siblings: one brother, Donnell Morman; two sisters, Janice Anderson (Kenny) of North Carolina, Gail Kitt (Terry); and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Rd., Goochland, Va., where the family will receive friends on Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. A graveside homegoing celebration will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Emmaus Baptist Church, 2104 Sandy Hook Rd., Goochland, Va. Eulogist, Rev. Tommy Fleming.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2020.