DABNEY, Doris Marie, 57 of Goochland, Va., peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Morman and Dorothy (Morman) Kinney; her youngest brother, Kevin Morman Sr.; and infant nephew, Kevin Morman Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 33 years, Al Dabney; two loving and devoted daughters, Vickie King and Alicia Dabney; her beloved five granddaughters and two loving grandsons; her three loving siblings: one brother, Donnell Morman; two sisters, Janice Anderson (Kenny) of North Carolina, Gail Kitt (Terry); and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Rd., Goochland, Va., where the family will receive friends on Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. A graveside homegoing celebration will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Emmaus Baptist Church, 2104 Sandy Hook Rd., Goochland, Va. Eulogist, Rev. Tommy Fleming.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2020.
Dear Gail, Janice, Donnell and family,
May God continue to comfort and keep you in His care. Cherish the memories of Doris and carry on her legacy. Keep the faith, God loves each of you and His promises never fail.
Love, Phil, Priscilla, James and Gene
Woodson and Crawford Family
December 27, 2020
Dear Janice, Gail, Donnell and family,
Please accept my warmest condolences, I am deeply sorry for the loss. of Doris.
Love you all
Aunt Hellen
Hellen Smith
December 14, 2020
May God embrace the family with His love and comfort.
Glenda Leabough
December 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Doris was a wonderful lady and a great co-worker. Lady I will miss talking to you. My Prayers go out to her family and friends.
Debbie Wood
Coworker
December 10, 2020
Thank you everyone for your love, words of comfort and prayers, it is greatly appreciated, God bless you all!
The Family of Doris Dabney
December 9, 2020
My heart goes out to the family Doris may you R.I.P.
Connie Cruz
December 9, 2020
john 6:47. I know we will see sister dabney again. to sister dabney family i would like to say fear not for she is in the Lords hands. God bless you all
arthur smith
December 9, 2020
May God continue to bless your family love you your Uncle Calvin and Aunt Rose.
Calvin Morman
December 9, 2020
December 9, 2020
To the family of Doris, may you find peace in the memories that you created with her. I only worked with her for a short time but knew she was a kind and caring person. Her presence at Amurcon/Quarter Mill Apartments will be truly missed.
Michele Burroughs
December 8, 2020
To The Dabney and Mormon Family,
Praying for your healing, comfort, strength and peace during this painful time. It's hard to believe Doris is gone she will truly be missed.
Allen & Darnell Tilton
December 8, 2020
To The Dabney Family, my heart felt sympathy in the loss of Doris. I will miss our talks and conversations to keep each other grounded. May God comfort and keep you during this time and always.
Jewel Wells
December 8, 2020
To: The Dabney and Mormon Families
"Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted." Matthew 5:4
Although it´s difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, may you find comfort in knowing that you are not alone. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We pray that God will continue to strengthen and keep you in this hour of bereavement.