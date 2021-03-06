JAMES, Doris Mae, 91, formerly of Richmond, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was born August 24, 1929 in Greenville, North Carolina to Reverend Jefferson and Gussie Louise Butler James. Doris was a graduate of Hampton Institute and New York University. She taught Health and Physical Education and Driver's Education for Richmond Public Schools at Armstrong High School. She retired as a guidance director at George Wythe High School. Church was a central focus for her life and service. She was a dedicated member of the historical Ebenezer Baptist Church in Richmond, serving on many ministries and committees: notably the Scholarship Committee, Joyful Seniors and Finance and Stewardship. Doris enjoyed traveling, entertaining, serving her community, contributing to charitable organizations and attending sporting events. She was a proud Pirate of Hampton University. One brother, Bernard James; and two sisters, Ernestine James and Olivia Gibbons preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, David Carl James (Susan); sister, Loretta Atkins; nieces, Juanda Gibbons and Karla James; nephews, Willie Gibbons (Jennifer), Craig Williams (Terri) and Troy Evans (Adiclere); great-nieces, Danielle Williams and Bella Evans; great-nephews, Craig Williams Jr., Kingston and Cairo Evans; other relatives; and special friends, Helen Holston, Dorothea Mills, Josephine Whiting, Patricia Lancaster, Mattie and Lorenzo Coley and Whitney 'Butch' Jones. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021. Funeral services will he held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Entombment private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Smith-Poole Scholarship at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 216 W. Leigh Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. Online guestbook and livestreaming at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2021.