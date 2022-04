Aunt Doris, Our family will miss you tremendously. You have been in my life since I was a little girl. I enjoyed staying with you during the summer when I was a little girl. You cared for me as though I was your daughter. Gwen an BB, Aunt Doris was an excellent mother to you. You are blessed to have had her as your mom. I remember how we enjoyed her presence at Bubba´s house a few years ago. She was laughing and reminiscing with all of us. Rest Aunt Doris. Love you forever, Your niece, Baby Norma

Norma Tyler June 15, 2021