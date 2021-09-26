Menu
Doris Mathias
MATHIAS, Doris, 92, of Henrico, passed away September 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Mathias Sr.; and son, Anthony 'Tony' Mathias. She is survived by her children, George 'Martin' Mathias (Gail) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Mary Ellen Sprouse of Powhatan, Va. and Theresa Williams of Gwynns Island, Va.; nephew, Herman 'Junior' Tyree (Mary Catherine) of Hanover, Va.; and two granddaughters, Ashley and Deanna of Florida. The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. October 1, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life at 1:30 p.m. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Doris' honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.
Toni Mathias and myself want to send our sincere condolences for the loss of our grandmother We wish things could have worked out for us to visit you and the rest of our family. We know your in heaven with grandpa and will always have our memories of the times we did get to visit you and everyone else. Love always. Ashley and Toni
Ashley Lynn Mathias Harper
Family
October 6, 2021
To Theresa and the Family, Doris was a good hearted lady and cared about people that was the type of person she was. I will miss her greatly and times we shared with her when we were growing up. She could always put a smile on your face, just remember we will see each other again in time. We will laugh and have a good time with you and Tony, fly high Doris you have your wings.
Cindy Durrette
Family
September 27, 2021
