To Theresa and the Family, Doris was a good hearted lady and cared about people that was the type of person she was. I will miss her greatly and times we shared with her when we were growing up. She could always put a smile on your face, just remember we will see each other again in time. We will laugh and have a good time with you and Tony, fly high Doris you have your wings.

Cindy Durrette Family September 27, 2021