MATHIAS, Doris, 92, of Henrico, passed away September 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Mathias Sr.; and son, Anthony 'Tony' Mathias. She is survived by her children, George 'Martin' Mathias (Gail) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Mary Ellen Sprouse of Powhatan, Va. and Theresa Williams of Gwynns Island, Va.; nephew, Herman 'Junior' Tyree (Mary Catherine) of Hanover, Va.; and two granddaughters, Ashley and Deanna of Florida. The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. October 1, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life at 1:30 p.m. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Doris' honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2021.