MCDEARMON, Doris Lane, January 16, 1925 to June 22, 2021.



Doris Lane McDearmon loved her family. Born to Robert and Lizzie Lane on January 16, 1925, Doris was preceded in death by her parents; and five siblings, Mildred Lane Wright, Wesley Lane, Helen Lane Satterwhite, Kenneth Lane and Jesse Lane Dyson. Her husband of more than 72 years, George Guy McDearmon Jr., died in November 2018. She is survived by two children, George Guy McDearmon III and wife, Debra (Klebert) of Ballston Lake, N.Y.; daughter, Marsha McDearmon Skinner and husband, Robert of Cumming, Ga.; 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



Doris grew up in Henrico County. She was a 1943 graduate of Highland Springs High School. Following high school, Doris worked for C&P Telephone Company, advancing to Senior Billing Clerk. On February 16, 1946, she and George were married in Fredericksburg, Va. They lived in the Richmond area until relocating to Cumming, Ga. in 2006.



Church was a prominent part of Doris' life. She and George were long-time members of Monument Heights Baptist Church and later, became charter members of the Reformed Baptist Church of Richmond. Once relocated to Cumming, they continued to serve and follow Christ as members of Chalcedon Presbyterian Church.



Interment will be July 3, 2021, 11 a.m. in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to Reformed Baptist Church of Richmond, c/o Bill Morgan, 4200 Country Spring Lane, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 2, 2021.