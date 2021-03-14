MCPHEE, Ms. Doris, age 78, of Richmond, departed this life February 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Alan Lamar Cole Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Regina McPhee and Tanga McPhee; two grandchildren, Taniesha and Trevon Thompson; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betsy Johnson and Reva Wilson; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. McPhee can be viewed Sunday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Monday, March 15, at 1:15 p.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be applied.