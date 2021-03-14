Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris McPhee
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
MCPHEE, Ms. Doris, age 78, of Richmond, departed this life February 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Alan Lamar Cole Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Regina McPhee and Tanga McPhee; two grandchildren, Taniesha and Trevon Thompson; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betsy Johnson and Reva Wilson; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. McPhee can be viewed Sunday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Monday, March 15, at 1:15 p.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be applied.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
15
Funeral service
1:15p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Regina and Taniesha, sorry for your loss. Your mom will be deeply miss. She was a good friend.
Mae Brown
March 15, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results