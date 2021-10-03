Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Healey Mezera
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
MEZERA, Doris Healey, formerly Doris Ford, 92, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on September 24, 2021. Doris was born and raised in Richmond, Va. to Arthur and Eva Healey. She was predecesd by her two sisters, Ruth Griffin and Jean Bailey. Doris graduated from the old John Marshall High School and retired from American Tobacco Company after 25 years of service.

Her family meant everything to Doris and she is survived by her four children, Evelyn Daniel, Lee Ford, Stuart Ford and wife, Peggy and Arthur Ford. Nana doted on her five grandchildren, Wendy Hodges (Ken), Sierra Bricker (Will), Taylor and Mikayla Ford and Wendy Mccallum (Russell). Very special in her heart were her four great-grandchildren, Tyler and Brennan Hodges and Madison and Kegan Mccallum; and special granddog, Cody.

A celebration of Doris' life will be held October 9, at the Hard Shell restaurant at Bellgrade from 1 to 4 p.m.

Interment will be private.

Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hard Shell restaurant at Bellgrade
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.