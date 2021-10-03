MEZERA, Doris Healey, formerly Doris Ford, 92, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on September 24, 2021. Doris was born and raised in Richmond, Va. to Arthur and Eva Healey. She was predecesd by her two sisters, Ruth Griffin and Jean Bailey. Doris graduated from the old John Marshall High School and retired from American Tobacco Company after 25 years of service.
Her family meant everything to Doris and she is survived by her four children, Evelyn Daniel, Lee Ford, Stuart Ford and wife, Peggy and Arthur Ford. Nana doted on her five grandchildren, Wendy Hodges (Ken), Sierra Bricker (Will), Taylor and Mikayla Ford and Wendy Mccallum (Russell). Very special in her heart were her four great-grandchildren, Tyler and Brennan Hodges and Madison and Kegan Mccallum; and special granddog, Cody.
A celebration of Doris' life will be held October 9, at the Hard Shell restaurant at Bellgrade from 1 to 4 p.m.
Interment will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.