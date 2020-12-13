MILLER, Mrs. Doris Woodson, Doris slipped quietly and peacefully into the arms of Jesus during the early morning hours of December 9, 2020, after a long illness and then finally coupled with COVID-19. She was the firstborn child of Lloyd and Maude Woodson who predeceased her. Through her marriage to Richard J. Miller, she had three lovely children, Lloyd (Ricky), a special needs child whom she devoted all her love and care for until her health failed her, a fierce and loving daughter, Laurie (Miller-Bell), who protected her and stood forever firm by her side and Lorne (Vinny), whom she was beyond proud for his accomplishments during his service in the Navy. She is survived by two grandchildren, Kyle and Chanel; her son-in-law, Gordon Bell; four brothers, an aunt, two nephews, four nieces and many, many cousins. Special thanks to the staff and nurses at Elizabeth Adam Crump, especially Carl and Jasmine, and special thanks to the staff and nurses at Ascend Hospice, especially Paige. It is an understatement to say that Doris, "Mommy," will be deeply missed. Due to restrictions, a memorial service will be held later.