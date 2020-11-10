COLEMAN, Mrs. Doris Odessa Knott Holloway, 93, of Mechanicsville, Va., and formerly of Chase City, entered eternal rest on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Autumn Care of Mechanicsville. She was born June 2, 1927, in Lunenburg County, Va., to the late Lewis Henry and Grace Walton Knott. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Coleman was preceded in death by her first husband, Archer Hinton Holloway; their son, Archie Lewis Holloway; as well as her second husband, Willie L. Coleman. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her daughter, Janice Barnette (Robert); stepdaughters, Loretta Whitaker (James) and Mary Coleman; stepson, Theeir Coleman (Kathy); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and caring friends. Funeral services for Mrs. Doris Coleman will be private. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, from 2 until 6 p.m. at Giles-Harris Funeral Home, 1304 N. Main St., Chase City, Va. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a mask will be required for all viewings and services. We ask that you adhere to all guidelines and practice social distancing. Arrangements are by Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chase City, Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.harrisfhc.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.