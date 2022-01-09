Menu
Doris Parham
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
PARHAM, Mrs. Doris, age 80, of Richmond, departed this life January 8, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Parham Sr.; and one son, John Parham Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Deatria Hatch (Louis) and Antoinette Ferrell; one son, Alphonso Ferrell (Sharon); 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Parham can be viewed Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at funeral home Friday at 11 a.m. Dr. Ricardo Brown officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Friday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jan
13
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jan
13
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jan
14
Memorial Gathering
10:45a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jan
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family: May God comfort you during this difficult time. God has gained a beautiful angel. She was one of the nicest person I ever met. Always greeted me with a smile. She is gone but never forgotten.
Natasha Toliver
Other
January 12, 2022
Such a kind women. May she rest in peace.
Marcia Williams
Friend
January 12, 2022
Our deepest sympathy and condolences to the entire family. We continue to pray for all of you during this time. I know how much she meant to everyone she met. Much love to you all.
Treina Owen and family
January 12, 2022
Praying for the family durning this time.
Brianna Shelton
Family
January 12, 2022
I haven't seen Doris in years but I had the distinct pleasure of working with her at the United Methodist Center and grew to love her. A kinder heart could not be found. She undertook every task with a smile and a good word. May her memories be a blessing to her family and may God cradle in you peace in the days to come.
Brenda Capen
January 12, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
January 12, 2022
