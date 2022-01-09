PARHAM, Mrs. Doris, age 80, of Richmond, departed this life January 8, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Parham Sr.; and one son, John Parham Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Deatria Hatch (Louis) and Antoinette Ferrell; one son, Alphonso Ferrell (Sharon); 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Parham can be viewed Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at funeral home Friday at 11 a.m. Dr. Ricardo Brown officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Friday.